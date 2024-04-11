Andretti Indoor Karting Opens Phoenix Area Branch

The popular FEC Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has opened its newest three-story location in Chandler, Ariz., according to ABC15.

The venue offers “four electrifying tracks with neon lights, hairpin turns, straightaways and exhilarating ramps, giving you plenty of ways to put the pedal to the metal.”

“Our tracks for our intermediate and advanced racers are on a three-story tiered track,” explained general manager Ed Childs. “So, you have a lot of different elevations. Our tracks simulate kind of an IndyCar-style road course. Plus, all of our cars are electric. So, you know, we have that portion of having that real big thrill of that instant torque and being able to go out there and get speeds really quickly.”

