Andretti Indoor Karting Opening May 13 in Georgia

Open to the public on May 13, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will officially have its grand opening celebration on May 15 at The Exchange at Gwinnett near the Mall of Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitutional.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive free goodie bags, T-shirts and other items. The new 80,000-sq.-ft. venue has 360 employees and is expected to bring in 1 million customers each year.

Like their other locations, Andretti offers high-speed electric karting, an arcade with virtual reality, duckpin bowling, laser tag and more. Learn more at www.andrettikarting.com.