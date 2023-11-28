Andretti Indoor Karting Opening Fort Worth Location

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will expand into Fort Worth, Texas, next spring. According to their website, it’ll be the company’s fifth location in Texas and ninth overall; they’re also in Georgia, Florida and Arizona.

Community Impact reports the FEC will feature high-speed Superkarts racing on a multi-level track, more than 100 arcade games, a virtual reality gaming area, two-story laser tag arena, bowling and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater.

The location will also have a restaurant offering slow-smoked barbecue and brick-oven pizza. Learn more at www.andrettikarting.com.