Andretti Indoor Karting Announces OKC Location

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a location in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. The just-announced project will feature a 100,000-sq.-ft. center with the brand’s high-speed karts on two multi-level tracks, an arcade, bowling, laser tag and more.

“We’ve been courting them for the last five years – talking to them about the OKC market,” explained Tammy Fate, the senior manager of retail development and recruitment and Half Development, which will lead the project. “We’re really excited that they landed here.”

Half Development will also have Flix Brewhouse, a microbrewery and movie theater, and the food concept Chicken N Pickle at the Andretti site – making for a new entertainment hub in the city.