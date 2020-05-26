Andrea Miller Joins Bob Snyder & Associates

Bob Snyder and Associates, specialists in regulatory matters of game operations, recently announced Andrea Miller joined the firm as a principal attorney, addressing issues in entertainment and game regulations.

“We are excited to tap into Andrea’s enthusiasm and remarkable career in local government to better serve our clients,” said Bob Snyder, the company’s president. “Andrea has represented public agency clients, with more than 25 years as a local government executive that includes managing police, code compliance and administering regulations in business licensing and zoning.” Visit www.bobsnyderandassociates.com for more information.