Andamiro’s Infinity Stone Marvel Game Now Available

Andamiro’s Avengers Infinity Stone Challenge, a new ball-drop redemption adaptation, is now available, the company said. The game sends players on a quest to “collect all six Infinity Stones and save the universe.”

“Infinity Stone Challenge will appeal to players of all ages, joining family entertainment centers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “Marvel is the gold standard super brand, and our new game encapsulates the main storyline from Endgame, the second-highest grossing film of all time.”

The cabinet features Avengers superhero artwork outside and inside, and include Captain America and Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, among others. There’s also a marquee “depicting Thanos’s infamous snap.”

Click here to learn more and see a video of the game in action. Email [email protected] for additional details.