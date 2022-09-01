Andamiro’s Bobblehead Baseball Now Shipping Industrywide

After initial deployment at all Dave & Buster’s locations, Andamiro’s MLBPA-licensed Bobblehead Baseball is now shipping industrywide. The first production run of the baseball-themed video redemption game has sold out, and the company says next availability is set for November.

The machine is the first licensed title from MLB Players Inc., a subsidiary of the MLBPA, and has been at D&B since May. The new game rolls out with 21 MLB stars – eight pitchers and 13 batters.

To win the Super Bobblehead Bonus, players must step up to the plate to spell out G-R-A-N-D S-L-A-M. Visit www.andamirousa.com for additional information and click here for the full rundown.