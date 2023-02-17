Andamiro USA Wins D&B Supplier of the Year Award

Andamiro USA was recently presented with a Supplier Partner of the Year award from FEC giant Dave & Buster’s at the company’s annual general managers’ meeting.

Pete Stearns (D&B’s senior director of midway operations) and Chris Morris (president and CEO) honored Andamiro USA with the award during the gala dinner on Feb. 6 in Arlington, Texas.

“Receiving this award is an unexpected honor,” said Andamiro USA’s Drew Maniscalco. “Likewise, Dave & Buster’s is such an important partner to Andamiro, and not only as a buyer. The Dave & Buster’s organization and its general managers play a critical role in helping us design and test new games, providing valuable technical feedback and performance data. And this partnership has allowed us to build better games for the entire industry.”

Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.