Andamiro USA to Debut First-Ever Crane Machine

Andamiro USA will be in IAAPA Expo booth #1002 with their first foray into cranes. Called Crazy Toy 31, the machine is set to ship in mid-December and allows for plush sizes ranging from 4” to 9” and up to 18 ounces. The crane ships in two stylings – “Standard,” which has a full-frontal LED wrap, and “Clear,” which features transparent prize bin corners.

“Crazy Toy has a clean and fresh new look that I really like,” said Jim “Jimmy Chaps” Chapman, Andamiro USA’s sales manager. “I feel the industry is growing tired of the glow-front cranes as they all begin to look the same. Our Crazy Toy design stands out from others, in both our solid- and clear-corner options.”

Also in the booth, back by popular demand, will be SuperStar2 – an updated version of their original amusement vender of the same name. Click here to learn more about that product.

For additional information, head to: www.andamirousa.com.