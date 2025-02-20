Andamiro USA Has New Warehouse, Dock Hours

To improve efficiency and better support their teams, Andamiro USA recently updated its warehouse, parts and service hours, as of Feb. 18. The company’s U.S. headquarters is located at 2222 Century Circle in Irving, Texas.

The new warehouse hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (All times local/Central time.)

New dock hours for order pickups are Monday to Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Sales and accounting department hours remain the same – weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] for any inquiries. The company also recently released its Winter/Spring 2025 Equipment Catalog, which you can click here to view.