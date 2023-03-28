Andamiro USA Has New Games at Booth #A817

Stop by Andamiro’s Amusement Expo booth #A817 and “get ready to be wowed,” the company said. They’ll be introducing the brand-new Tic SHAQ Toe basketball game.

A new VR coaster developed by Andamiro USA and Rilix, the SpongeBob VR Bubble Coaster, will also make its official industry debut. The unattended attraction seats two guests and features the world-famous animated characters from the hit TV show.