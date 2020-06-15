Andamiro USA, Firstlease Offer 0% Financing for Jurassic

“It’s time to get arcades rolling again, and what better way to do that than adding a Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to your operation with money-saving financing plans,” Andamiro USA exclaimed. The company has teamed up with Firstlease to offer financing on its redemption game as low as 0%.

Through Sept. 18, Andamiro is offering three subsidized plans: 0% for 12 monthly payments of $1,583 ($365/week); 2.9% for 24 monthly payments of $816 ($188/week); or 3.9% for 36 monthly payments of $560 ($126/week). No down payment is required for any of the options, and the buyer owns the game at the end of the contract.

“We’re fortunate to have Firstlease get behind Jurassic World in the COVID-19 economy and create a sustainable financing program for businesses that may be operating at 50% or less capacity for a while,” said Andamiro USA marketing director Nick Montano. “The away-from-home entertainment sectors have been impacted particularly hard by the economic shutdown, making it difficult for banks to approve loans for equipment expansion. Whereas some lenders had to pull back financing programs for amusement equipment, Firstlease is stepping up to the plate.”

A video of the product can be seen here. Email Nick Montano at [email protected] with any questions, or get in touch with Firstlease’s Shannah Berger at [email protected].