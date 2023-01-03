Andamiro USA Appoints Jim Chapman Sales Manager

Jim Chapman, aka Jimmy Chaps, has joined Andamiro USA’s executive team as sales manager as of yesterday, Jan. 3. The 34-year amusement industry veteran is responsible for advancing Andamiro’s customer relationships and advising on new product development.

“With a wide-ranging background in equipment sales, manufacturing and operations, Jimmy Chaps is well positioned to help accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Andamiro USA President Drew Maniscalco. “His successful track record over three decades will make him a valuable asset to Andamiro’s management team.”

Chapman was most recently sales manager at Elaut USA and held key sales and marketing positions at BMI Merchandise, Family Fun Companies and Coast to Coast Entertainment. His first industry job was in 1987 at Taito America and he later served with SNK and Sega.

He can be reached at [email protected] or 630-258-3058.