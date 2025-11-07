Andamiro to Unveil Marksman Shooter

Andamiro USA will launch their new 2-player shooting simulator Marksman at the upcoming IAAPA Expo. They’ll be in booth #1800 with that game and more.

Marksman offers players 11 distinct shooting challenges across three action-packed categories – factory and hostage missions, zombie battles and classic gallery games. The cabinet uses a tactile, force-feedback gun system and display that aims to immerse players into the action.

“We put Marksman through extensive gun performance testing to ensure it holds up in the field, and I think operators are going to love what it brings to the table,” said Nick Montano, Andamiro USA’s marketing director.

“The content is very well-rounded – with tactical missions, eerie zombie battles, even gallery games with fun, fast-paced target challenges. Add in the cabinet’s sharp profile and air-powered realism, and you’ve got something that stands out in the first-person shooter space.”

Visit their IAAPA booth or www.andamirousa.com to learn more.