Andamiro to Ship Marvel Game in Mid-December

Guardians of the Galaxy, the latest Marvel-themed redemption game from Andamiro, will begin shipping this month, according to the manufacturer. The piece is their fourth Marvel attraction and second Ticket Coaster adaptation, following 2021’s SpongeBob Ticket Coaster.

Andamiro notes that Ticket Coaster’s base design comprises a 2-player-station cabinet with two trains that loop around the playfield and two corkscrew ball launchers. Player stations are positioned on opposite sides of the cabinet, making Ticket Coaster ideal for island placement.

“As the name implies, our Ticket Coaster skill-game concept is about promoting the accrual of tickets,” said Andamiro USA marketing director Nick Montano. “In venues known for quality redemption merchandise, we’ve seen Ticket Coaster become a top attraction because it’s easy to learn but requires advanced skill to achieve the nine-car super bonus. Extending our Ticket Coaster line with the Guardians of the Galaxy theme is a sure winner for redemption operators.”

Andamiro’s featured Guardians of the Galaxy characters include Star-Lord, Yondu, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, along with Drax, Cosmo, Mantis and The Collector.

For more information on the game, email [email protected].