Andamiro USA will “throw down the gauntlet” at next week’s Orlando gathering, showing off their brand-new Avengers Infinity Stone Challenge, a skill-based redemption game and their second Marvel title. They’ll be in booth #600.

The Avengers-branded 2-player cabinet challenges players to collect the six Infinity Stones, a central theme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Click here to see a preview of the game ahead of the show.

Learn more by emailing [email protected].