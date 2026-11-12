Andamiro to Debut Mickey & Friends

Andamiro USA will be at IAAPA Expo next week in booth S1800 with their new coin pusher Mickey & Friends. It’ll also be on display in Betson’s booth S2907 since they are the game’s exclusive North American distributor.

The game, which will ship in late February, is a 6-player coin pusher that combines “lively coin play, physical bonus features and two collectible card series in a large-format game designed for high-volume locations.”

“Mickey & Friends brings together several things that are very powerful in today’s game room – a globally recognized group of characters, familiar pusher play, collectible cards and a large mechanical attraction that people notice from across the room,” said Drew Maniscalco, president of Andamiro USA. “It has immediate appeal for families and players of different ages, but it also has the depth and repeat-play qualities operators want. The response during testing – both from players and in the earnings – gives us a lot of confidence in this game.”

In two U.S. test locations, the company said, Mickey & Friends ranked first among games at the location in every reported week. (The tests were at a “Midwest FEC/food venue and a multi-attraction leisure center in the South-Central U.S.”)

Click here to see the game in action or visit www.andamirousa.com for further details.