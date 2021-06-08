Andamiro Says Parts Delayed Up to 2 Weeks

Andamiro USA recently told its distributors and operators to expect delays of up to two weeks on shipments of recent parts orders. The company says they’re in the final phase of relocating their headquarters from Gardena, Calif. to Irving, Texas.

While the relocation is causing the shipping delays, the transition into the new office and warehouse will be completed by the end of June.

“We expect parts shipments to return to normal by July 1 or sooner,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “We apologize for any inconvenience. The situation is temporary and anticipated during the final phase of our relocation.” Email [email protected] for more information.