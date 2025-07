Andamiro USA recently published their Summer 2025 catalog, which features nearly 30 arcade products.

That includes new titles like Prize Pearls, the Star Wars coin pusher and the 1-player Spider-Man pusher. There are also updates to Pump It Up – now available in both white and black LX cabinets – and refreshed details on recent standouts and proven staples.

Click here or go to www.andamirousa.com to access the catalog.