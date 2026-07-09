Andamiro Releases Latest Pump It Up

Andamiro has released Pump It Up PHOENIX 2, the 18th worldwide arcade installment in its long-running dance game series. It launched in South Korea on July 9 and is expected to begin shipping in the United States on July 20 or shortly thereafter. The software is available through upgrade kits and new Pump It Up LX cabinets.

Developed by Andamiro’s M-Project team, PHOENIX 2 features more than 600 songs, integration with Pump It Up: R!SEon Steam, renewed “Pumbility” ratings, a new Note Timing command menu, online matching and an electric-green visual identity.

The company previewed the game version in May at the PlayX4 2026 convention in South Korea, where they reported that attendees were able to experience early access demos of the new software.

“PHOENIX 2 represents our vision for the future of Pump It Up,” said M-Project leader Changhee Son, known professionally as MACNOM. “The connection with R!SE is an important step toward bringing arcade and PC players closer together. With PHOENIX 2, our goal is to create one connected community and experience where players can enjoy Pump It Up wherever they choose to play.”

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