Andamiro Now Shipping Dragons Arcade Game

Andamiro recently announced the industrywide availability of Dragons, the 2-player arcade game inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The new attraction combines ball-launching gameplay with a 13-card collectible character set.

“What makes Dragons special for arcades is that when you first approach it, the game’s beauty and intricacy make it look complex – but it’s actually very simple to play,” said Nick Montano, marketing director of Andamiro USA. “Everyone knows how to use a button and joystick, and the rules and features are easy to learn after the first couple of ball drops. We believe that balance of visual depth and intuitive play will drive repeat engagement.”

The company said Dragons blends a vertical, peg-filled playfield with a horizontal pusher table in a “pushinko” format. “Players press a button to release the larger red game balls onto a staging ledge, then pull the joystick to retract the ledge and drop the ball onto a pitched peg field packed with target holes that trigger bonus events and open additional scoring opportunities,” they explained. “The upper playfield operates independently, while awarded bonuses feed additional blue pusher balls onto the lower deck.”

For more information, visit www.andamiro.com or www.andamirousa.com.

Click here to see the trailer.