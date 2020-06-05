Andamiro Making New Personal Player Shields

With safety concerns abound in the FEC community, Andamiro has decided to make Personal Player Shields for player protection between their Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade games.

“Several partitioning products have been introduced over the past two months, many of them appearing to be self-supporting bulkheads that can be arbitrarily placed between individual games,” the company added. “Andamiro’s solutions are specific to its games, creating a protective barrier and precise fit between two player stations on single cabinets.”

The company is seeking input from operators on demand for the products, which should ship to operators at the end of June.

“Our shields are intended for temporary use,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “We’re happy to offer them to help operators address customer concerns about safety.”

According to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person, rather than via contaminated surfaces, noted the game maker. “Our Personal Player Shields are a simple, subtle and effective virus transmission mitigator that will allow operators to keep in play both sides on SpongeBob and Jurassic,” Maniscalco said. “And they look sharp.”

Email [email protected] for more information or to give your input.