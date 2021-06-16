Andamiro Completing Move from California to Texas

Andamiro USA has relocated its headquarters from Gardena, Calif., to Irving, Texas. The company’s new Texas warehouse will be fully operational by late June, right before their lease in California ends on June 30.

The company purchased their new 25,000-sq.-ft. building in late 2019. During the pandemic, they made numerous upgrades – renovating the interior, expanding the warehouse space, creating a game showroom and more.

Key members of the parts, service and administrative departments are relocating with the company, which they say will help mitigate any relocation disruptions. The company is also planning to expand their Texas-based team beginning with new hires for parts and accounting.

“This relocation plan has been in the works for several years and the time to execute on it couldn’t be better,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “Moving to Irving has several benefits. Its central location in the U.S. will improve shipping rates and delivery times, and its central time zone means East Coast operators won’t have to wait three hours before they get a call back from parts or service.”