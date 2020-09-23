Andamiro Announces New Soccer Safari Redemption Model; Offers Finance Deal on Jurassic World

The Soccer Safari line of compact, soccer-shooting coin-op games for kids just got better, manufacturer Andamiro reports. That’s because they’ve now released a SpongeBob ticket redemption version to go along with their SpongeBoband generic prize vending cabinets.

“The new version is ready for ticket operations in FECs, and complements Safari’s prize-dispensing models suitable for all venues, including street spots,” the company said. The cabinets are 22” W x 35” D x 66.5” high, and weigh in at 220 lbs. They have a 40-60-week ROI, according to Andamiro (even quicker in FECs, they report).

In other Andamiro news, the company is offering a financing deal on its Jurassic World game with Firstlease. Leases must be signed by Oct. 31 to get one of three plans: 0% for 12 months at $1,583 per month; 2.9% for 24 months at $816 per month; or 3.9% for 36 months at $560 per month. No payment until January 2021.

Learn more about either product by contacting [email protected] or call 646-325-6477.