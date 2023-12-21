Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Andamiro Adds Newland

Andamiro Adds Newland

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Andamiro USA recently announced Michael Newland has joined their technical support team. Reporting to the company’s Andy Kim, Newland “assumes a pivotal role, extending support to operators and distributors across the complete range of Andamiro arcade products.”

Michael Newland pictured with Andamiro USA service manager Andy Kim and tech specialist Terence Alexander.

Newland previously worked for Glory Global Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of secure cash handling equipment.

His expertise includes computer- and board-level troubleshooting as well as hardware repair and he’s located at Andamiro USA’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.