Andamiro Adds Newland

Andamiro USA recently announced Michael Newland has joined their technical support team. Reporting to the company’s Andy Kim, Newland “assumes a pivotal role, extending support to operators and distributors across the complete range of Andamiro arcade products.”

Newland previously worked for Glory Global Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of secure cash handling equipment.

His expertise includes computer- and board-level troubleshooting as well as hardware repair and he’s located at Andamiro USA’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.