And the NBVA “Best Of” Awards Go To…

The National Bulk Vending Assn. recognized their 2022 “Best Of” awards at last month’s Amusement Expo with Flatline Corp. and A&A Global leading the pack of winners.

The awards and winners included:

Best Original Design One-Inch Product: Sqwishland Outback, Brand Vending Products

Best Licensed Design One-Inch Product: ICEE / Slush Puppy Candy, A&A Global

Best Original Design Two-Inch Product: Slow Rise Toys & More, Flatline Corp.

Best Licensed Design Two-Inch Product: Among Us Tags, Flatline Corp.

Best Original Design Tattoo:  Black Ink, Flatline Corp.

Best Licensed Design Tattoo: Sonic the Hedgehog, A&A Global

Best Original Design Sticker: Krypto Villains, Flatline Corp.

Best Licensed Design Sticker: My Hero Academia, Flatline Corp.

Best Bulk Candy or Gum: 850 Assorted, Concord Confections

Best Bulk/Amusement Vending Machine: Mini Crane with NEW Locker Box, CandyMachines.com

Best Customer Service: Flatline Corp.

Best Website: A&A Global

Learn more about the association by visiting www.nbva.org.

