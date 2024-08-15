Amuze’s Gardner Games Buys California Arcades

Gardner Games, a subsidiary of Amuze, recently expanded its route with the purchase of three major arcades in Northern California, the company reports. The acquisition has already increased the company’s gross revenue by 24% on a monthly basis, they said. They also added that since joining Amuze in August 2023, Gardner Games has doubled its gross revenue and is poised to do so again over the next 12 months.

“During economic downturns, two sectors that consistently thrive are local family entertainment and venues serving alcohol,” explained Eric Gardner, president of Gardner Games. “Having navigated through the recessions of 2001, 2007 and the challenges of Covid-19, I’ve witnessed firsthand how family fun remains resilient. In tough times, people tend to seek out local family fun centers rather than splurging on costly high-end destinations.”

The company noted that the “vertical integration between Gardner Games and Pipeline Games, the manufacturing arm of the company, plays a crucial role in this growth.”

Gardner Games has a footprint that spans California, Nevada and Oregon; Amuze, backed by Surge Private Equity, meanwhile, operates amusement equipment across all 50 states under the brands Bar Partners, Amuze Products, Emerson and Gardner Games. Amuze also owns the game manufacturer Pipeline Games.