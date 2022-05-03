Amuze Products Merges with Bar Partners

Surge Private Equity recently announced its investment in Bar Partners, a vending and amusement company. Under the $50 million deal, Bar Partners will merge with Surge’s existing portfolio company, Amuze Products.

According to Business Wire, the combined entity will service more than 1,500 customers across all 50 states and provide more than 80 SKUs for end customers. The founders of Bar Partners – Darren Delp, Stephen Lahti and David Lahti – will retain equity in the consolidated entity and continue to operate the business alongside Phillip Brothers and Shawn Wiser, the founders of Amuze Products.

Surge’s founding partner, Tom Beauchamp, commented on the transaction, saying: “Amuze and Bar Partners have tremendous opportunity to become one of the largest vending operators in the country due to the highly fragmented market. This merger combines the talented operators and resources while also creating product line and end market diversification. With revenues already 28% higher than pre-Covid levels and a large backlog of machine placements, the future looks promising.”