Amusement Recovery Website Launched

Leaders in the out-of-home entertainment industry recently worked together to launch Amusement Recovery, a website that helps operators “endure the COVID-19 pandemic and create a plan for post-virus success.”

“We want to help the amazing operators in this industry,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “The contributors who created the website are working together to continually add new, timely content to the website. We want to share new information with business owners as quickly as possible, which is crucial because of how fast the pandemic situation is evolving.”

Many companies and organizations have contributed to the website, including: AAMA, Amusement Products, Betson, CenterEdge Software, Concepts Performance Management, Creative Works, Delta Strike, Embed, FEG Group, Hologate, Laser Blast, Laserforce, Mini Melts, Party Center Software, Pinnacle Entertainment Group, Player One Amusement Group, Qubica AMF, Redemption Plus, Shaffer Distributing Company, Sureshot Redemption and TrainerTainment.

Learn more at www.amusementrecovery.com.