Amusement Products was recently awarded a 1st place 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in the “Product or Service Used by Facilities” category for their VirTech Virtual Technician.

VirTech is a computerized self-diagnostic AI system built into the company’s electric go-kart operating system.

The built-in VirTech feature reduces go-kart downtime, the time it takes to resolve a kart’s issues and time-consuming tech calls, the company says.

Learn more at www.amusementproducts.com.