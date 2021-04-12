Amusement Products Resuming FEC Success Institute in June

The long-running educational series for FECs, hosted by Amusement Products, will resume live and in-person from June 8-9. Called FEC Success Institute, the event caters to anyone considering starting an FEC or operators looking to expand or upgrade their current location.

Amusement Products owner Dutch Magrath has led the series since 1997, helping thousands of owners and operators since then. The company’s director of marketing Rick Johnson said, “His dedication to the industry as both a leading manufacturer of FEC attractions and as the owner of an FEC brings valuable and unique perspective and insights to attendees.”

Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com and click here to take a look at the schedule.