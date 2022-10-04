Amusement Products Partners with VEX VR

Amusement Products recently reached an agreement with VEX Solutions to become the sole distributor of VEX VR systems in North America.

The Chattanooga-based Amusement Products will assume the manufacturing and installation of all new VEX Arenas and VEX Adventure systems, while VEX will continue to create unique and exciting game content for those flagship attractions.

“The VEX Arena and VEX Adventure will give our customers a chance to add the most amazing and profitable VR systems to their facilities,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “We are excited to add VEX to our Amusement Products attraction offerings.”

“We are excited to announce VEX’s partnership with Amusement Products, which is now the exclusive distributor of our hyper-immersive products in North America,” stated VEX Solutions co-founder Julien Henricot. “VEX Adventure and VEX Arena systems have already been a hit throughout Europe, the U.S. and around the world. Amusement Products’ experience and manufacturing power will propel VEX’s implementation in the North American market to new heights. We are proud to team up with Dutch and his company to deliver memorable adventures and immersive fun to all North American customers.”