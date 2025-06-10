Amusement Products’ Model E at Kart Expo

Amusement Products was among the companies at the recent Kart Expo in Michigan and the U.S.-based manufacturer is now touting that it “proved that American engineering could outperform Europe’s largest kart brands.”

The company’s Model E electric go-kart “outshined top competitors during performance testing by attendees,” Amusement Products said. The event, held at High Caliber Karting, gave attendees a rare opportunity to test karts in real race conditions.

The Model E is built with the company’s signature Thundervolt operating system and a more durable frame.

“We’ve spent over a decade perfecting this design,” said company President Dutch Magrath. “To see it not only compete but lead the pack on a global stage is a proud moment for our entire team.”

