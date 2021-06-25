Amusement Products Hosts Successful FEC Institute

On June 8-9, Amusement Products held their first in-person FEC Success Institute since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The company reported that they had a larger-than-usual number of groups and attendees – a good sign that everyone is ready to get back out and network face to face again.

“Not knowing how Covid-19 would effect attendance, we decided to push forward with our in-person only event,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “We were pleasantly surprised to see how many people are ready to get back to normal and push projects forward. All who attended agreed that the in-person event was the best way to learn and network.”

“The opportunity to talk to individual consultants one on one was valuable,” said attendee Lien Franklyn-Walt. “We were able to ask questions and delve deeper into our specific needs. We left with a treasure trove of important info needed to increase our revenue.”

More than a dozen industry experts were on hand to share their knowledge on topics from feasibility and financing to attraction mix and construction. The FEC Success Institute is a pre-approved course for IAAPA’s certification program; all attendees are awarded a certificate of completion for 14 credit hours. Learn more at www.fecsuccess.com.

The next event will be held Oct. 5-6. Reach out to Rick Johnson for more information at [email protected]or 423-892-7264, ext. 109.