Amusement Products Hosting FEC Success Sept. 27-28

Amusement Products of Chattanooga, Tenn., will once again bring FEC Success Institute to their facilities from Sept. 27-28.

“The family entertainment industry is continually evolving,” the company noted. “That is why Amusement Products brings instructors from around the industry to address the hottest topics and current trends that are crucial to the success of your FEC. Whether you are just beginning the process or already own a venue, FEC Success Institute can benefit you!”

At the 2-day seminar, industry experts will share their knowledge, experience and insights on subjects including feasibility, attraction mix, construction, facility management, insurance, party booking, debit systems, redemption and much more. Also included is a behind-the-scenes look at Amusement Products’ latest technology and hands-on testing of attractions at Sir Goony’s Family Fun Center located next door.

The FEC Success Institute is a pre-approved course for IAPPA’s certification program, and all attendees are a awarded a certificate of completion for 14 credit hours to be applied toward IAAPA certification.

“Amusement Products realized long ago that customers needed more than the attractions we manufacture to pursue their dreams of owning and operating a successful family entertainment venue. That is why we hosted the first FEC educational seminar in 1997. We brought together representatives from various FEC-related companies to present the big picture of what it takes to fulfill those dreams.” Visit www.fecsuccess.com for more information.