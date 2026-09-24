Amusement Products Has New Gas-Powered Kart

A new gas-powered go-kart called the Octane will make its trade show debut in the Amusement Products booth (#4873) at IAAPA Expo from Nov. 17-20. The company recently announced the kart, saying it was developed for operators “who continue to value the familiarity, performance and straightforward operation of traditional gas-powered karts.”

“Gas-powered racing continues to have a place in the market, and we wanted to give operators another strong option within the Amusement Products lineup,” said company president Dutch Magrath. “Octane was developed to deliver the durability and practical performance our customers expect while allowing us to serve facilities that still prefer a traditional gas-powered platform.”

They noted that the Octane is available with either a Honda GX200 6-horsepower engine or Honda GX270 9-horsepower engine, paired with an electric starting system, centrifugal wet multi-disc clutch, cog-belt final drive, hydraulic self-adjusting disc brake and commercial welded alloy-steel frame.

It was made for drivers at least 52” tall and 8 years old with a typical operating speed of 18 mph (max speed of 22 mph). A four-point harness and extended-wear pneumatic tires are among its standard features.