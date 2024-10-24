Amusement Products’ Go-Kart Tech Advances

Electric go-karts from Amusement Products now have the ability to recharge in less than 3.5 minutes, according to the manufacturer, eliminating the need for a double fleet of karts.

“In the past, the biggest issue with purchasing an electric go-kart fleet was the necessity to buy twice as many karts to allow for recharging of the karts after every race,” explained Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products. “In our ongoing effort to improve our products through innovation and technology, we are proud to bring this breakthrough to the karting industry and to our customers.”

This new ability is thanks to a better charger, better charging profile, more efficient lithium batteries and progressive regenerative braking.

“Considering the time it takes to get the go-karts off the track (about one minute) and to unload/reload the karts with racers (three minutes at a bare minimum), the fastest turn time possible is four minutes,” the company said. “By recharging in less than 3.5 minutes, karts will be fully charged and ready to race again, resulting in significant savings by purchasing just a single fleet of electric go-karts.”

