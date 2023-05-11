Amusement Hall of Fame Seeking 2024 Nominees

Just a reminder for those of you who want to nominate someone for the new Amusement Industry Hall of Fame… AAMA will accept nominations for the 2024 class through Aug. 25. The group will be recognized with the honor March 20, 2024, at Amusement Expo.

“Seeing the reactions on the inductees faces as we called them to the stage to be recognized told me everything I needed to know about whether or not the Hall of Fame was a good idea,” said AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson.

“They all had expressions of authentic joy, coupled with humility and appreciation for having been so honored. For me, those moments made the Hall of Fame worth way more than the time and effort that went into creating it.”

Click here to submit your nomination or learn more at www.coin-op.org.