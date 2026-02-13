Amusement Expo’s Special Events

There are two new, ticketed special events at this year’s Amusement Expo – a networking reception and a breakfast celebrating women in the industry.

Following the first day of educational sessions, the Level-Up Lounge Networking Reception will be held March 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resorts World’s Rose Terrace & Rooftop Foyer.

“Join fellow operators, route professionals, manufacturers, and industry leaders for an evening of powerful conversation and new partnerships,” organizers said of the event. “Drinks and generous hors d’oeuvres are included – bring your appetite for business and ideas.” A $67 ticket is required.

Second is the “Rise & Shine Breakfast: Celebrate with Women in the Industry.” It’ll be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Room: W322-W325.

All are welcome to this breakfast, which organizers say will offer a “welcoming, supportive environment for meaningful conversations and fresh perspectives.” Each table will feature “thought-provoking conversation starters to spark networking, share experiences, and open up new ideas you can take back to your business.” A $35 ticket is required.

Registration for both events is located at this link.