RePlay Magazine
Amusement Expo VR Summit Unveils Two-Day Agenda

By on INSTANT REPLAY

As previously reported, the 5th Annual Location-Based VR Summit at Amusement Expo has been expanded to two days. Held from March 14-15, organizer Bob Cooney recently updated prospective attendees on the schedule.

Key topics will include: “What is the Metaverse, and how will it impact location-based entertainment?”; “Virtual Reality and Esports: How to turn your VR games into an event business that drives more traffic, revenue and profits”; and “The Great Resignation and how VR manufacturers are responding with unattended attractions.” A full agenda is available here.

“In 2016, I saw the need of an event bringing VR developers, manufacturers and amusement operators together to facilitate conversation and increase the adoption in the location-based entertainment industry,” Cooney said. “With the support of AAMA and AMOA and the sponsorship of Springboard VR, the Amusement Expo International has become the place for the location-based VR community to stay informed about the trends and innovations driving immersive entertainment.”

Added AAMA’s Pete Gustafson: “I’m so excited to see the Amusement Expo Education Program aggressively expanding into this exciting attraction category. By broadening the AEI Education Program with greater content on cutting-edge trends and technologies, we’re honoring our commitment to consistently exceed attendee and exhibitor expectations.”

Echoed AMOA’s Lori Schneider: “Our membership of over 900 organizations continues to explore and deliver on-brand engagement experiences that engage and reward their wide variety of customers and markets. This program will allow them to see first-hand the unique features and opportunities VR has to offer and how they may possibly capitalize on this technology for their businesses.” Click here to register for the VR Summit.

