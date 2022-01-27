Amusement Expo VR Summit Expanded

The 13th annual Amusement Expo International announced recently that it would extend the popular VR Summit education sessions to March 14 as well as March 15. The additional half-day session was made available at no extra cost.

“The industry continues to grow and transition toward new generations of technology and is expected to reach over $53 billion by 2028,” said AEI Conference Chair Tim Zahn. “From leaderboard tournaments to player-vs-player real time competition, and even VR laser tag, the latest developments, strategies and trends to engage millennials and Generation Z continue to evolve. That said, we’ve allocated additional time for attendees to learn more about these exciting developments in our industry.”

The regular full day of sessions, in addition to VR, will be held on March 15. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.