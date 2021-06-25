Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Amusement Expo Starts June 29 with Seminars

Amusement Expo Starts June 29 with Seminars

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

If you’re reading this, there’s still time to register for Amusement Expo International’s information-packed Education Day, held tomorrow, June 29. Click here for more details. Attendees can also register in person starting at 7 a.m. at Pavilion 11 of the Westgate Hotel, which is where the sessions will be held.

The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with a keynote from motivational speaker John Kriesel called “Still Standing. Still Smiling.” It will be followed by all sorts of seminars, among them: “Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street” from 9:45-10:45 a.m.; “Esports, It’s Time to Pay Attention” from 11 a.m.-noon; and “Hire, Train and Retain the Best People” from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

There’s also the VR Summit, a separate track of panels that focus on various aspects of virtual reality. Like the other sessions, they will have roundtables and keynotes on different topics. See the full schedule here.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.