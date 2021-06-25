Amusement Expo Starts June 29 with Seminars

If you’re reading this, there’s still time to register for Amusement Expo International’s information-packed Education Day, held tomorrow, June 29. Click here for more details. Attendees can also register in person starting at 7 a.m. at Pavilion 11 of the Westgate Hotel, which is where the sessions will be held.

The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with a keynote from motivational speaker John Kriesel called “Still Standing. Still Smiling.” It will be followed by all sorts of seminars, among them: “Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street” from 9:45-10:45 a.m.; “Esports, It’s Time to Pay Attention” from 11 a.m.-noon; and “Hire, Train and Retain the Best People” from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

There’s also the VR Summit, a separate track of panels that focus on various aspects of virtual reality. Like the other sessions, they will have roundtables and keynotes on different topics. See the full schedule here.