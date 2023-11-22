Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Amusement Expo Speaker Will Be Coach Herm Edwards

Amusement Expo Speaker Will Be Coach Herm Edwards

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards was announced as the keynote speaker for Amusement Expo 2024, continuing the show’s recent tradition of coach speakers.

In his speech, Edwards is expected to “shine a spotlight on how small accomplishments help execute vision in tackling everyday goals.”

In addition to his time as an NFL coach, he’s also coached at the collegiate level and was an NFL player himself. He’s also an ESPN football analyst.

Click here to register for Amusement Expo today or learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.