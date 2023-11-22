Amusement Expo Speaker Will Be Coach Herm Edwards

Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards was announced as the keynote speaker for Amusement Expo 2024, continuing the show’s recent tradition of coach speakers.

In his speech, Edwards is expected to “shine a spotlight on how small accomplishments help execute vision in tackling everyday goals.”

In addition to his time as an NFL coach, he’s also coached at the collegiate level and was an NFL player himself. He’s also an ESPN football analyst.

