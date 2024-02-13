Amusement Expo Organizers Extend Early-Bird Registration

The early registration deadline for Amusement Expo was recently extended to Feb. 28. To get the discounted rates, click here to register.

Organizers also note that Feb. 26 is the final day to get discounted hotel rates at the hosting Westgate in Las Vegas. Click here to book there today. Additionally, AEI has blocked rooms at the nearby Resorts World (you can click here to book there by today, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. Pacific time).

Amusement Expo will be held March 18-21, the first two days for the conference and educational seminars and the latter two days for the trade show. Hosted by AMOA and AAMA, the VR Arcade Game Summit, BCA Expo, Laser Tag Convention and NBVA Pavilion will all once again co-locate. Foundations Entertainment University will also be held in conjunction.

Learn more and see a full schedule and list of exhibitors at www.amusementexpo.org. RePlay will spotlight the show in the upcoming March issue.