Amusement Expo Offers Early-Bird Discount

Prospective Amusement Expo 2023 exhibitors, now is your time to secure space for next year’s show. You have through May 31 to get the lowest early-bird pricing discount. Click here to reserve your space.

The discounted member rate is $20.95 per square foot and non-member rate is $26.95 per square foot. On June 1, the rates will increase. Amusement Expo 2023 is scheduled for March 27-30 in Las Vegas.

For additional information, email [email protected] or call 708-226-1300. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.