Amusement Expo Next Week; AEI Charity Fund Holding Events

RePlay hopes to see you in Las Vegas! The Amusement Expo’s VR Summit and Education Day was expanded this year and runs from March 14-15, followed by the trade show March 16-17. Come to booth #1147 to grab a copy of our magazine and be sure to keep your eyes on our Instant RePlay newsletters next week for show coverage.

New this year at Amusement Expo is the AEI Charity Fund, a joint effort between the organizing groups AAMA and AMOA. First, they will have a text-to-give fundraiser on March 15 at AEI Education Day and again at the March 16 Beers and Cheers event, which will be at the AEI Town Square booth (#1439) starting at 5 p.m.

They’ll also have a March Madness-style basketball tournament in support of the charity on March 16 in the Town Square booth from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s open to all attendees and exhibitors. Tickets will be sold for $20 for one game or $100 for six games.