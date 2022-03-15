Amusement Expo Kicks Off with Successful Education Day

The first full day of Amusement Expo – the event’s Education Day – had a large group of operators in attendance at the various sessions. That’s no surprise. Organizers say the trade show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center today (March 16) and tomorrow, will be the biggest Amusement Expo in their 13-year history… a full positive step after two years of a pandemic without all that much good news.

Not only has the trade show floor been expanded to welcome more exhibitors, but attendees and buyers are also making Amusement Expo records. (We’ll have a full report on Friday on this.)

Meanwhile, operators of all stripes gathered for education and networking, both at the two-day VR Summit that started Monday, March 14, and at the general sessions on March 15.

RePlay sat in on a number of sessions, among them “Choosing the Best Attractions for Your Room”; “Diversification: A Necessary Key for Today’s Route Operations”; and the route and FEC operator roundtables.

We’ll have a detailed article coming up in the May issue of the magazine, along with coverage from the show itself. More information is at www.amusementexpo.org.