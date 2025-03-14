Amusement Expo Kicks Off Today with Education

Welcome to the Westgate! Amusement Expo begins today, March 17, here in Las Vegas. Organizers have two jam-packed days of education and more. Attendees can expect a slew of sessions offering know-how on arcades, FECs, laser tag, VR and all types of attractions. There will also be networking events and a luncheon featuring Dana Monique, a former finalist on The Voice.

The trade show itself will kick off at the Las Vegas Convention Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19 at 9:30 a.m. and run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. that day. The Beers & Cheers Reception and industry awards presentation, including the Hall of Fame induction, will be at the AEI Town Square booth from 5-6 p.m.

The show floor will be open March 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here to see the full schedule and event details.