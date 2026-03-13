Amusement Expo Kicks Off Today, March 16, at LVCC

Education seminars at Amusement Expo begin today, March 16, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That’ll continue tomorrow, March 17. Afterward, the All-Industry Gala will be held this year for the first time at host hotel Resorts World (it’ll be at their Rose Terrace & Rooftop Foyer at 7 p.m.).

The trade show itself is at the LVCC’s West Hall Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on the first day and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the second.

Beers & Cheers, the prominent ceremony on the trade show floor, is set for Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. in the AEI Town Square.

Learn more and see the entire schedule at www.amusementexpo.org or in the Amusement Expo app.