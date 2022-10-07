Amusement Expo Inks 3-Year VR Summit Deal

After five years of continual growth, Amusement Expo just announced a new 3-year deal with VR Arcade Game Summit creator and host Bob Cooney. Under the agreement, Cooney will continue to curate the education program, recruit sponsors and act as emcee and moderator for the expanded 2-day event through 2025.

The next VR Summit will be held at Amusement Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from March 27-28. “Bob held the first-ever VR Arcade Game Summit five years ago at the AEI show, and it’s grown year on year since then,” said AAMA’s executive vice president Pete Gustafson. “Today it’s arguably the best VR education and networking event of the year.”

Added AMOA’s executive vice president Lori Schneider: “We’re thrilled to have Bob return for the foreseeable future as a key contributor in educating AEI’s ever-expanding audience.”

Learn more about the event at www.amusementexpo.org.